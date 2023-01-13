He said when news media reports put a spotlight on the situation, his office and other city officials went into action to get her out of jail.

“I can tell you, based on this limited information we have, it’s concerning. It’s troubling. And I certainly hope and I trust that Texas will take a serious look at what it did in this case,” he said.

Krasner gave an apology at a hastily-called meeting with the media to discuss the case.

“Without pointing fingers and blaming, law enforcement owes you an apology. We should have been able to do better.”

Krasner said the situation could have been much worse since extraditing someone to another jurisdiction to face charges traditionally takes some additional time.

“We are waiting for another state to give us sufficient proof to get through that hearing to establish that this person will be carried to the other state. It can sometimes take that other jurisdiction months to come up with the necessary paperwork to establish that.”

The DA said he would like to see the law changed to make sure the reason for the arrest comes with the warrant, so that his prosecutors could at least do a cursory investigation before holding someone for extradition.