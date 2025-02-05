From Delco to Chesco and Montco to Bucks, what about life in Philly’s suburbs do you want WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Middletown Township Supervisor Anna Payne has died, according to a statement posted on the township’s website Tuesday.

“On behalf of the Middletown Township Board of Supervisors, it is with heavy hearts that we share the passing of Supervisor Anna Payne,” the statement reads. “Supervisor Payne courageously battled cystic fibrosis most of her life and stage four colon cancer for the past four years, demonstrating an incredible spirit, resilience, and positive attitude. Her passion for Middletown Township and her advocacy for the community will not be forgotten.”

Payne, 37, was diagnosed at birth with cystic fibrosis, a disease that impacts the lungs and digestive system. She told WHYY News in the fall that her experience living with the disease and navigating the health care system fueled her advocacy and her political career.

“I learned firsthand, we need a seat at the table. We need a voice in the room. We need someone to tell our stories, to humanize these issues, so that people realize the impact on everyday lives for people living with chronic illnesses,” she said.

Payne was raised in Levittown and attended Neshaminy High School. She received her associate’s degree in business administration from Bucks County Community College.

She founded the Bucks County Cystic Fibrosis Alliance and was a member of the Pennsylvania Rare Disease Council.

The Democrat first ran for public office in 2019, when she was elected to the Middletown Township Board of Supervisors.

She was diagnosed with colon cancer in 2021, and continued to battle the disease and serve in her role.

In 2024, she ran against incumbent Republican state Rep. Joe Hogan to represent the 142nd state House district.

“My community really rallied around me and supported me through that whole diagnosis and process and everything,” she told WHYY News last fall. “And to me, this was the best way for me to be able to give back is to take my life experience, to take my government experience, and go to Harrisburg and work hard every day to make a difference in their lives.”