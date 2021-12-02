Elfreth’s Alley is a year-round tourist attraction that takes on a joyous vibe during the holiday season. The annual Deck the Alley event allows history buffs to actually peer inside 20 of the street’s historic homes. Carolers from Historic Harmonies and Council Rock South High’s Belle Canto chorus will provide seasonal sounds, there will be an urban stargazer on hand, and the gift shop will be open at House 124 and providing hot cider in the rear garden. The event also functions as a fundraiser for Elfreth’s Alley, with proceeds to be used for a window repainting project.

Holiday light shows and tree lightings

It’s lit all around the Delaware Valley with an array of festivals and seasonal attractions going on now and throughout the month. In South Jersey, the drive-through Holiday Light Show continues through the end of December. The Independence Seaport Museum hosts the annual Parade of Lights on the waterfront, with indoor craft kits for kids available for purchase, on Saturday. The official Philadelphia Holiday Tree Lighting will be held Thursday, Dec. 2 at 5 p.m., with live entertainment and giveaways and on Friday, Blue Cross RiverRink will have their own holiday tree-lighting festivities with 40 live performances. And West Chester’s Holiday Weekends event, which includes a tree lighting and other celebrations throughout the month, begins on Friday night.

What: Holiday attractions, events

Holiday attractions, events Where: Various venues

Various venues When: Various times, days

Various times, days How much: Various prices

Fairmount Park is one of Philadelphia’s most enduring assets and its historic homes come to life during the holidays. Four of the park’s 18th century homes, dressed up for the season, will offer daily tours through the end of the month that include a pay-what-you-wish option on the weekends. (Note: There are no trolley and bus tours this year, so you will have to drive or ride-share to each location.)

What: Holiday historic home tour

Holiday historic home tour Where: Fairmont historic houses (Woodford, Strawberry Mansion, Laurel Hill, Ormiston)

Fairmont historic houses (Woodford, Strawberry Mansion, Laurel Hill, Ormiston) When: Through Dec. 29, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Through Dec. 29, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. How much: Weekends are pay-what-you-wish, weekdays are $8 for adults, $5 for seniors and students, and children under 12 are free.

Keep checking with “Things To Do” as we continue to provide our picks for entertainment during the industry’s COVID-19 recovery. Please consult our coronavirus updates to keep up with the latest information regionally.