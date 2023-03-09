“Meet The Next Mayor: Connect with the Candidates” event showcases mayoral candidates
This story originally appeared on 6abc.
Center City Business Association and Citizens Present are hosting “Meet The Next Mayor: Connect with the Candidates” forum on Wednesday night. The forum will be moderated by 6abc’s Rick Williams.
Click here to view the official program.
The candidates who are taking part are:
