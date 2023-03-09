Donate

“Meet The Next Mayor: Connect with the Candidates” event showcases mayoral candidates

    By
  • 6abc digital staff
    • March 8, 2023

This story originally appeared on 6abc. 

Center City Business Association and Citizens Present are hosting “Meet The Next Mayor: Connect with the Candidates” forum on Wednesday night. The forum will be moderated by 6abc’s Rick Williams.

Click here to view the official program.

The candidates who are taking part are:

  • WHYY thanks our sponsors — become a WHYY sponsor

Get the WHYY app!

Stream WHYY-FM, read the top stories from WHYY News, and listen to the latest podcast from WHYY Digital Studios — anytime, anywhere.

WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.

You may also like

Want a digest of WHYY’s programs, events & stories? Sign up for our weekly newsletter.

Together we can reach 100% of WHYY’s fiscal year goal

Donate
Learn about WHYY Member benefits
Ways to Donate