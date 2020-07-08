Mayor Kenney waives code violation notices for recent Philly protests

Mayor Jim Kenney approved a request Wednesday to waive all protest-related code violations that were issued over the last month of protests in Philadelphia against systemic racial injustice.

The recommendation came from the city’s Law Department and the Office of Administrative Review. The waiver applies to any code violation notices given out between May 30 and June 30, including those for all forms of disorderly conduct as well as failure to disperse and curfew violations.

“My decision to waive these violations is not a statement on the validity of the individual citations,” Kenney said. “Rather, it is a recognition of the core concerns that caused thousands to demonstrate on the streets of Philadelphia. In waiving these notices, I recognize that those issues are vitally important, that the pain of those marching is very real, and that their message — Black lives matter — needs to be heard every day until systemic racism is fully eradicated from this city and nation.”

The specific code violation notices being waived are civil matters and do not include criminal actions that fall under the purview of the city’s District Attorney’s Office.