No amount of costume tech overrides the importance of staying hydrated

Maxine also suggests cooling vests that can help regulate body temperatures in environments hotter than a pennant race or during extreme physical activity.

Yet, the best advice on those worrisome weather days may as well come straight from mom before a Little League game: Take frequent breaks. Drink water.

“We’ve had a couple of clients saying they want some sort of system built into the costume where a performer can wear a water bottle inside the pouch and have a straw come up inside their head so they can sip water while they’re performing,” he said.

BAM made it for one customer. It was a simple design, just a belt with a holder for a water bottle, with a tube that ran up the character’s chest and into the head. More could be sold in the future.

The Phanatic suit doesn’t include any vents or fans, but the 59-year-old Burgoyne — who started performing as the Phanatic at old Veterans Stadium in the late 1980s — has his own dressing room inside the bowels of Citizens Bank Park and can scamper away for a quick rest to beat the heat.

It’s needed. Consider, this summer in Philadelphia, the city’s public health department declared a heat emergency once temperatures spiked to triple-digits and power outages were even reported.

“At the Vet, I used to wear bags of ice around my belly,” Burgoyne said. “It turned to hot water after five minutes. I don’t know if it really did any good at all. Citizens Bank Park seems to have more of a cross-wind so it doesn’t steam up the way the Vet used. When we came over here (in 2004), I stopped doing it.”

Bernie Brewer, Blooper and Bernie the Marlin might want to try sticking their swampy extendable body parts in the freezer.

There’s an 80% chance the world will break another annual temperature record in the next five years, and it’s even more probable that the world will again exceed the international temperature threshold set 10 years ago, according to a five-year forecast released in May by the World Meteorological Organization and the U.K. Meteorological Office.

Phillies fans send cooling vests in the mail to the Phanatic (“I get a lot of, ‘try this, try that,’” Burgoyne said) or cooling collars to stave off heat exhaustion. The Phanatic — the costume weighs about 35 pounds, Burgoyne normally wears just T-shirts and shorts under the flightless bird — is always hot no matter the weather because of the constant motion needed to ride ATVs or fight Tommy Lasorda or hug it out with Jason Kelce.

On those stifling hot days, the Phanatic doesn’t charm the crowd for more than 20 or 30 minutes at a time without a break and, no, he’s never passed out. Burgoyne — such a delightful storyteller, it’s a shame the Phanatic is mute — says a perfect weather day for a mascot is almost any day in October.

“If the Phanatic is out there running around doing his thing in October, all is right in the world,” he said. “He’s not sweating as much, I’m not sweating as much and the Phillies are in the playoffs. That is the ideal time.”