Man blaming Trump’s ‘orders’ for riot actions found guilty

An Ohio man who testified he was “following presidential orders” from Donald Trump when he stormed the U.S. Capitol was convicted Thursday of obstructing Congress from certifying Joe Biden’s 2020 electoral victory.

A federal jury also found Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, guilty of stealing a coat rack from an office inside the Capitol during the riot on Jan. 6, 2021.

Jurors deliberated less than three hours before their verdict, rejecting Thompson’s novel defense. He blamed Trump and members of the president’s inner circle for the insurrection and for his own actions.

He was ordered held pending his sentencing, set for July 20. He had been free since his arrest.

Thompson’s jury trial was the third among hundreds of Capitol riot cases prosecuted by the U.S. Justice Department. In the first two cases, jurors convicted both defendants of all charges.

Thompson, an exterminator who lost his job during the COVID-19 pandemic, was the first Capitol riot defendant to mount a trial defense blaming Trump and members of his inner circle for the insurrection.

Jurors heard attorneys’ closing arguments earlier in the day.

Assistant U.S. Attorney William Dreher said that Thompson, a college-educated exterminator who lost his job during the COVID-19 pandemic, knew he was breaking the law when he joined the mob that attacked the Capitol and, in his case, looted the Senate parliamentarian’s office. The prosecutor told jurors that Thompson’s lawyer “wants you to think you have to choose between President Trump and his client.”

“You don’t have to choose because this is not President Trump’s trial. This is the trial for Dustin Thompson because of what he did at the Capitol on the afternoon on Jan. 6,” Dreher said.

Defense attorney Samuel Shamansky said Thompson hasn’t avoided taking responsibility for his conduct that day.

“This shameful chapter in our history is all on TV,” Shamansky told jurors.

But he said Thompson, unemployed and consumed by a steady diet of conspiracy theories, was vulnerable to Trump’s lies about a stolen election. He described Thompson as a “pawn” and Trump as a “gangster” who abused his power to manipulate supporters.

“The vulnerable are seduced by the strong, and that’s what happened here,” Shamansky said.

U.S. District Judge Reggie Walton barred Thompson’s lawyer from calling Trump and former New York City Mayor Rudolph Giuliani as trial witnesses. But the judge ruled that jurors could hear recordings of speeches that Trump and Giuliani delivered on Jan. 6, before the riot erupted. A recording of Trump’s remarks was played.