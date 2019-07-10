Down the Shore

Man aboard adrift sailboat washes ashore in N.J.

Island Beach State Park. (Justin Auciello for WHYY)

An occupied 12-foot sailboat washed ashore Tuesday in Ocean County, state officials say.

The sole occupant, a man who officials have not identified, told authorities that he had been adrift for two days, according to published reports.

Eyewitnesses tells News 12 that they watched the man come ashore in Island Beach State Park.

Authorities said the man told them that he had left Long Island, New York during the weekend, according to the News 12 report.

He was taken to a local hospital for evaluation.

State officials say the New Jersey Park Police are investigating.

