Lifeguards to protect Island Beach State Park through September

For the sixth season, a guarded bathing area in Ocean County’s Island Beach State Park will be open for long weekends throughout September, the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection announced.

Swimmers will enjoy the protection of lifeguards at the Ocean Bathing Area 1.

“September is a great time to enjoy Island Beach State Park, when smaller crowd sizes and water temperature are ideal for swimming,” Division of Parks and Forestry Director Olivia Glenn said. “Visitors can just relax or go for a swim, knowing that our lifeguards will be on duty every weekend to ensure the public’s safety while in the water.”

For the remainder of the month, lifeguards will be on duty every Friday and weekend through September 29 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Park hours are 8 a.m. until sunset.

Swimming will remain strictly prohibited in unguarded sections of the park, where a teenager was recently rescued after struggling.

Some beaches along the Jersey Shore continue to offer lifeguard protection through September. Check with your local municipality.