‘Mad or nah?’: Philly residents react to police and firefighters skipping COVID vaccine

A member of the Philadelphia Fire Department administers the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine to a person at a vaccination site setup

A member of the Philadelphia Fire Department administers the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine to a person at a vaccination site setup at a Salvation Army location in Philadelphia, Friday, March 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

So far this year, more than 270 million vaccine shots have been put into the arms of Americans, with 123 million individuals considered fully vaccinated. This month, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention approved the use of the Pfizer vaccine for teenagers 12-15.

At this moment, any American that wants a vaccine can get one, but plenty are choosing to go without. In fact, nearly half of all Americans remain unvaccinated, and that includes local first responders.

The Philadelphia Inquirer recently reported that nearly half of city police and firefighters opted out of the COVID vaccines, according to their unions.

Tamara Russell, aka P.O.C., hit the streets of Philadelphia to see how residents feel about unvaccinated first responders.

