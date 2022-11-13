Limerick Township residents opposed increasing earned income tax to preserve open space, according to Montgomery County’s unofficial election results. The township would have used the money to acquire more open space and historic land and to create more recreational areas, park land, and trails.

Only about 200 more voters opposed the open space tax than supported it — with 5,077 votes against and 4,854 votes in support.

The ballot question asked if residents wanted an increase of 0.25% to Limerick’s earned income tax for the next 10 years. Residents currently pay 1% EIT to the township and the Spring Ford Area School District. For every $50,000 of taxable income (the median household income is $96,914), according to Limerick, the EIT would have increased by $125.

The open space tax was meant to protect remaining open space from the rapid influx of development in the area that has caused concern among residents. Plans include warehouses on a 116-acre plot of land and more than 450 housing units and a 332-unit apartment complex.

Township Manager Daniel Kerr said the open space tax plan would have allowed the township to “preserve some properties that could come under development,” and basically, “control development.”