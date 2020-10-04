‘Lend power to the community’: A 28-foot Afro pick takes over a 52nd St. lot

Walking around his hometown neighborhood on West Philadelphia’s 52nd Street, Michael Douglass spotted a symbol of Black culture: a 28-foot Afro pick displayed in a grassy lot.

“When I saw it, I thought it felt good to see something that represents Black people in a Black neighborhood,” said Douglass, who now lives in Los Angeles but is currently visiting family. “It’s inspiring.”

“All Power to All People,” by conceptual artist Hank Willis Thomas, may look familiar to those who followed the city’s Monument Lab projects of 2017. A smaller, 8-foot version of the Afro pick and Black Power fist by Thomas was displayed temporarily then across from City Hall. That version now has a permanent home at the Pennsylvania Academy of the Fine Arts.

The latest project by Thomas is part of a touring collection called Monumental from arts nonprofit Kindred Arts. A collaboration with the Philadelphia agency Little Giant Creative helped bring it to West Philly. The exhibit is bringing the Afro pick to cities across the country ahead of the November presidential election, to continue growing conversations over racial injustice and inequity. Recently, the artwork called both Atlanta and Washington, D.C., home.

The Afro pick will move from its current spot at 52nd and Arch streets throughout Philadelphia until after the election. Two other projects from the Monumental collection, being kept under wraps to foster the element of surprise, will be on display in the city soon.

Kindred Arts executive director Marsha Reid said having something like Thomas’ work on display in West Philly — a neighborhood known for its murals to Black history and culture but lacking in monuments — helps create an important representation.

“Symbols matter,” Reid said. “We lend power to the community.”

And yes, she said, this is a conversation about Confederate monuments.