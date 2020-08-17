Lawsuit against Trump, postal chief seeks proper funding

A protester holding a sign waits to march to the residence of Postmaster General Louis DeJoy - a major Republican donor who President Trump recently nominated to run the United States Postal Service (USPS) despite concerns about conflicts of interest and lack of experience - to demonstrate against Dejoy's changes to the USPS, which many say are acts of sabotage to increase Trump's chances in a mostly vote-by-mail election in Washington, D.C., on August 15, 2020, amid the coronavirus pandemic. DeJoy reportedly has invested tens of millions of dollars in direct USPS competitors, and recently he has enacted many changes at the USPS that postal worker unions and election experts say will make the election difficult or impossible to carry out effectively. (Graeme Sloan/Sipa USA)(Sipa via AP Images)

Several individuals including candidates for public office sued President Donald Trump and the U.S. Postal Service and its new postmaster general in New York on Monday to ensure adequate funding for postal operations.

The lawsuit was filed in Manhattan federal court as multiple lawsuits were threatened across the country as a response to comments the president recently made and actions taken by newly appointed Postmaster General Louis DeJoy to change operations at post offices nationwide.

The lawsuit alleges that Trump and DeJoy are trying to ensure the postal service cannot reliably deliver election mail.

The lawsuit seeks a court order to force adequate funding of the postal service prior to November’s election.

Among plaintiffs in the lawsuit was Mondaire Jones, an attorney and the Democratic nominee for the U.S. House of Representatives in New York’s 17th Congressional District, representing Rockland and Westchester counties.

Other plaintiffs included New York State Sen. Alessandra Biaggi, a Democrat in a district representing the Bronx and Westchester and two Democratic candidates for New York State Assembly: Chris Burdick, who seeks to represent parts of Westchester County and Stephanie Keegan, who seeks parts of Putnam and Westchester counties.

A message seeking comment was left with the Justice Department.

The lawsuit was filed soon after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi called the House back into session over the crisis at the Postal Service.

Pelosi wants to take up legislation that would prohibit changes at the agency after DeJoy set off a nationwide outcry over delays, new prices and cutbacks just as millions of Americans will begin voting by mail to avoid polling places during the coronavirus outbreak.

