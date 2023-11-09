Iconic Kelly green, vintage Eagles letterman jackets being sold for limited time
The jacket, produced by a Philly-based sports clothing company, is a replica of the one Princess Diana wore in the 1990s.
Eagles fans only need to wait a bit longer for a highly-anticipated, vintage-inspired piece of new merch to hit the shelves.
The iconic Princess Diana Kelly green Eagles letterman jacket will be available to buy starting on Thursday.
The jacket, produced by Philly-based sports clothing company Mitchell & Ness, is a replica of the one the princess wore in the 1990s.
We know you’ve been waiting for this one 😉— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) November 8, 2023
The iconic '90s Eagles Letterman Jacket drops TOMORROW at @EaglesProShop locations. Plus, bid on Kylie Kelce’s autographed jacket to support @eaglesautism! pic.twitter.com/l4txIQ8hqc
The limited-edition jacket will sell for $400, officials say.
You can visit mitchellandness.com or fanatics.com to buy the jacket. They will also be available to purchase at the Philadelphia Eagles Team Store.
