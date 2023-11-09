Iconic Kelly green, vintage Eagles letterman jackets being sold for limited time

The jacket, produced by a Philly-based sports clothing company, is a replica of the one Princess Diana wore in the 1990s.

    By
  • 6abc digital staff
    • November 9, 2023
Eagles jacket

Iconic Kelly green, vintage Eagles letterman jackets to be sold starting Thursday. (6abc)

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

Eagles fans only need to wait a bit longer for a highly-anticipated, vintage-inspired piece of new merch to hit the shelves.

The iconic Princess Diana Kelly green Eagles letterman jacket will be available to buy starting on Thursday.

The jacket, produced by Philly-based sports clothing company Mitchell & Ness, is a replica of the one the princess wore in the 1990s.

The limited-edition jacket will sell for $400, officials say.

You can visit mitchellandness.com or fanatics.com to buy the jacket. They will also be available to purchase at the Philadelphia Eagles Team Store.

