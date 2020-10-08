Judge dismisses suit by top Pa. senator’s campaign against Spotlight PA journalist, others

This story originally appeared on Spotlight PA.

A Jefferson County judge Wednesday dismissed a lawsuit filed by state Senate President Pro Tempore Joseph Scarnati’s campaign against a Spotlight PA reporter as well as The Caucus and one of its journalists.

Scarnati’s campaign wanted The Caucus, a publication of LNP Media Group, Caucus Bureau Chief Brad Bumsted, and Spotlight PA reporter Angela Couloumbis to pay its accounting firm $5,070 for producing and copying public records that documented questionable campaign spending by Scarnati. It also wanted the trio to pay $1,000 in attorneys’ fees and court costs.

But Magisterial District Judge Jacqueline Mizerock ruled that Scarnati’s campaign — not the journalists — should be on the hook for the costs the accounting firm incurred.

“The accounting firm’s cause of action should be against Friends of Joe Scarnati,” Mizerock said after more than an hour of arguments, referencing the name of Scarnati’s campaign committee.

The lawsuit, which Scarnati’s campaign could attempt to refile, could pose a chilling effect on journalists’ and the public’s access to public records. If successful, it could make it easier for public officials to charge excessive fees to news organizations, their staff, and the public, and lead to potentially large court costs if defendants contested the fees in litigation.

“This ruling is a victory for the citizens of Pennsylvania,” said Tom Murse, editor of The Caucus and executive editor of LNP | LancasterOnline. “Allowing our government representatives to charge thousands of dollars for documents that are required by Pennsylvania’s campaign finance law to be readily available for inspection would have made those documents prohibitively expensive and represented a significant blow to transparency.”

The case decided Wednesday involved the DuBois accounting firm Clyde, Ferraro & Co., which was hired in 2006 to keep the Scarnati campaign’s books and to maintain public records that state law requires campaigns to maintain. The journalists requested those records — receipts of payments made by the campaign — as part of a year-long investigation into how Scarnati and other lawmakers obscure their spending.

Over the course of the investigation, the firm tried to bill The Caucus thousands of dollars for copying costs as well as hourly rates for employees and partners that ranged from $50 an hour to $175 an hour, according to testimony by Lisa Zocco. Zocco is both a partner at the firm and Scarnati’s campaign treasurer.

As treasurer, Zocco was responsible for making the campaign’s payments. As a partner in the firm, she was responsible for copying the records, she said.

“I have always thought that The Caucus should pay for my time,” Zocco said.