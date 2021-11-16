Jon Bon Jovi helps break ground on new Project HOME residence in Kensington

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

Music icon and New Jersey native Jon Bon Jovi was in Philadelphia Monday to help break ground on Project HOME’s latest long-term recovery residence in the city’s Kensington neighborhood.

The artist’s JBJ Soul Foundation is a funding partner of 62 new homes on Lehigh Avenue. They will offer an affordable, safe space to make a fresh start.

“Our mission is not just offering someone shelter, but also to end homelessness, hunger and poverty, one soul at a time,” said Bon Jovi. “We’re going to lend a helping hand to Project HOME’s outreach team, coming into this community every day to remind people that they, in fact, are not forgotten.”

This is Project HOME’s 21st affordable residence and their second in Kensington.