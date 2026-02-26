Gaudreau brothers crash case: Lawyers claim suspect wasn’t driving drunk

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

Defense attorneys for the man charged with killing the Gaudreau brothers say his blood-alcohol level was under the legal limit at the time of the crash.

In a new filing this week, lawyers for Sean Higgins indicated their intention to have the indictment tossed over evidence submitted to the grand jury.

Higgins is accused of being intoxicated when he hit NHL star Johnny Gaudreau and his brother Matthew in Salem County in August 2024.

Police say Higgins had a blood-alcohol level of 0.087, which is above the state’s 0.08 legal limit.

But during a hearing on Tuesday, lawyers said a defense expert’s report shows that only plasma was tested. The expert then tested Higgins’ whole blood and reportedly found his level was under the legal limit, with a reading of 0.075.

Superior Court Judge Michael Silvanio asked the prosecution to review the defense expert’s report for accuracy.

The defense suggested it hopes to dismiss the current case and present the entire case again to the grand jury.