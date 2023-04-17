Sen. John Fetterman plans to return to Senate today following hospitalization

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

Sen. John Fetterman, who checked himself into Walter Reed National Military Medical Center earlier this year for treatment for clinical depression, plans to return to Capitol Hill today.

The 53-year-old Democrat was treated for six weeks and has previously said that healthcare “changed his life.”

Along with the mental health issues, Fetterman has struggled with an auditory processing disorder, a lingering effect of a stroke he suffered last May.

Fetterman now uses devices that transcribe spoken words in real-time.