Joel Embiid returns to the 76ers’ starting lineup against the Bulls

Two-time NBA scoring champion Joel Embiid returned to the Philadelphia 76ers’ starting lineup against the Chicago Bulls on Sunday.

Embiid, the 2023 MVP, has played in only four games this season because of knee injuries and a three-game suspension for pushing a sports columnist. He hasn’t played since Nov. 20 and missed the last seven games.

The return of the 7-foot-0 center was announced after the seven-time All-Star participated in pregame warmups wearing a brace on his surgically repaired left knee.

Embiid started along with Paul George and Tyrese Maxey. The All-Star trio has played only one game and just over six minutes together this season.

Philadelphia (6-15) entered Sunday’s game having won three of four.