76ers’ Joel Embiid is suspended by NBA for 3 games for shoving newspaper columnist

Embiid’s suspension will begin with the next NBA regular-season game for which he is eligible and able to play.

Joel Embiid

Philadelphia 76ers' Joel Embiid looks over the court after an NBA basketball game against the Memphis Grizzlies, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid was suspended by the NBA on Tuesday three games without pay for shoving a member of the media.

Embiid’s suspension will begin with the next NBA regular-season game for which he is eligible and able to play. He has yet to play this season with that the 76ers call left knee management.

Embiid shouted at and eventually shoved a Philadelphia newspaper columnist in a locker room altercation Saturday night.

“Mutual respect is paramount to the relationship between players and media in the NBA,” NBA executive Joe Dumars said in a statement announcing the suspension. “While we understand Joel was offended by the personal nature of the original version of the reporter’s column, interactions must remain professional on both sides and can never turn physical.”

  • WHYY thanks our sponsors — become a WHYY sponsor

Embiid took issue with Philadelphia Inquirer columnist Marcus Hayes, who mentioned the All-Star center’s late brother and his son — both named Arthur — in columns questioning Embiid’s professionalism and effort not being in shape after playing in the Paris Olympics.

As reporters entered the locker room to talk to players, Embiid stood and confronted Hayes.

“The next time you bring up my dead brother and my son again, you are going to see what I’m going to do to you and I’m going to have to … live with the consequences,” Embiid said to Hayes.

Embiid continued, with several instances of profanity in the next few sentences. Hayes offered an apology, which Embiid did not want. “That’s not the f——— first time.” Embiid said.

Never miss a moment with the WHYY Listen App!

Play, pause, and rewind the live radio stream, access on-demand audio features, and dive into podcasts from both local and national sources.

WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.

You may also like

About Associated Press

Read more

Want a digest of WHYY’s programs, events & stories? Sign up for our weekly newsletter.

Together we can reach 100% of WHYY’s fiscal year goal

Donate
Learn about WHYY Member benefits
Ways to Donate