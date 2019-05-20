Jim Kenney cares a lot about the children of Philadelphia. Has he done enough for their schools?

When Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney goes before voters in Tuesday’s primary, he’ll point to his record on education as a big reason why he deserves a second term.

After all, many of his banner accomplishments are related to education.

He pushed for a tax on sweetened beverages to expand access to pre-K and to create community schools that include wraparound supports. He also heeded the calls of advocates who asked him to dismantle the state-controlled School Reform Commission and reappoint a local school board.

But despite having power over the public schools in a way his predecessors did not, Kenney’s taken a somewhat restrained approach to the city’s long-struggling school system.

In some ways, Kenney has been the “non-education, education mayor.” He’s focused a lot on the issue without trying to upend the K-12 system — placing a high value on increasing resources and maintaining stability.

“I see the mayor’s overarching strategy towards education as one of investment,” said Hillary Linardopoulos, a staffer with the Philadelphia Federation of Teachers, which backed Kenney in 2015 and again this year.

Kenney has pushed City Council to send more money to Philadelphia’s public schools, with varying success.

In 2018, he proposed a budget that would have sent $980 million to Philly schools over five years, fueled by a 6% hike in property taxes. City Council nixed the tax hike, but approved a package that officials say will add $616 million to school coffers.

Kenney also helped settle a seemingly intractable contract dispute between the PFT and school district leadership.

Overall, through Kenney’s term there’s been less headline-grabbing drama in city schools: no big layoffs, budget crises, or labor disputes.

How you view Kenney’s work with the school system probably depends on how much you value stability — and whether you think the cure for what ails Philadelphia schools is more resources.

‘As early as possible’

Asked in a recent interview for his philosophy on how to improve education in Philadelphia, Kenney started with this:

“Actually the important thing is starting education as early as possible, and that’s why we started off with the pre-K,” he said.

It’s a telling answer.

Kenney spent a lot of early political capital fighting for a sweetened beverage tax to fund three things: pre-K, community schools, and better city recreation centers.

A court fight over the beverage tax — combined with lower-than-expected collections — have slowed the rollout of these initiatives and forced Kenney to scale back his ambitions. There will now be 5,500 pre-K seats instead of 6,500, and 20 community schools instead of 25.

Still, all three initiatives try to lower the hurdles kids face before they get to school or while they’re out of school — a testament to his belief that the city bears responsibility for each of its children.

“It really angers me when people say, ‘Let them raise their own kids!’ Or, ‘They’re not my kids. Raise your own kids!’ Well, if you’re in jail, you can’t raise your kid. If you’re addicted to drugs, you can’t raise your kids,” Kenney said. “If you’re poor, it’s hard to raise your kid. If you don’t have a house, it’s hard to raise your kid.”

Kenney says it’s not fair to “discard” children and blame parents for the failure.

“All that does is create generation after generation after generation of crime and addiction and lack of education and lack of good jobs,” he said. “And that’s not in the best interest of the city long-term.”

There’s long been talk of trying to expand pre-K for Philadelphia kids. But Kenney got it done, said Carol Austin, an early childhood advocate who heads the nonprofit FirstUp. That achievement sets a new course for all future conversations around early childhood education, even if the funding mechanism draws ire.

“Everybody sees a need. It’s easy to see a need,” said Austin. “It takes some courage to do something that may not be that popular to do. And that’s what he’s doing.”