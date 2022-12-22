For more than 40 years, 6abc’s Jim Gardner has been welcomed into the homes of Philadelphians through his evening newscast.

On Wednesday, he signed off for the last time and fans celebrated his long career the best way they knew how … a tailgate party, right across the street from the studio.

Chris Miko has been planning the tailgate for more than a year and said he wanted to honor the man who he called a staple of the community.

“Philly’s a very tough, connected city,” Miko said. “Everyone loves each other. You know, everyone hates us, but we all love each other. That’s all that matters, and Jim gets it. Jim captures the spirit of the city.”