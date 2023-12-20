Pilot, photographer killed after Action News’ Chopper 6 crashes in wooded area of New Jersey

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

Two crew members on board Chopper 6 were killed in a crash on Tuesday night.

A pilot and a photographer were on board the helicopter when it went down in Washington Township, New Jersey. They were returning from an assignment at the Jersey Shore.

For now, the station is not releasing the names of the crew members who died because family members are still being notified about the crash.

They have a long history with the station and have been working as part of the Action News team for years.

The crash happened sometime after 8 p.m. in the area of Quaker Bridge Atsion Road and Middle Road.

The helicopter was last airborne over Wharton State Forest when it crashed. New Jersey State Police troopers were able to locate the crash site on the ground. It is very hard to access due to its location in the woods.

A helicopter from a fellow Philadelphia television station captured video of the wreckage.

The helicopter was a 2013 American Eurocopter AS-350A-STAR, which 6abc leases from U.S. Helicopters Inc. based in North Carolina.

U.S. Helicopters Inc. has been in touch with the families.

Chopper 6 and those who fly in it play an integral role in 6abc’s news-gathering operation, accessing areas that are difficult to reach by ground, giving us everything from weather and beauty shots, traffic backups, and important information about news of the day.

It’s still unclear what caused the crash.

The FAA has been notified and will be investigating.

The first helicopter to serve as Chopper 6 launched in February of 1980. It was the first TV news helicopter in Philadelphia.