Jewish activists protest Bala Cynwyd billionaire’s support of right-wing Israeli think tank

After 11 days of violence in Gaza and hours into a fragile cease-fire, local activists picketed a company owned by two Montgomery County financiers over their support for right-wing groups that promote efforts to build illegal Jewish settlements in the occupied Palestinian territories.

A dozen members of the local chapter of Jewish Voice for Peace, a progressive group that advocates for an end to Israeli occupation, flyered employees’ cars and staged a sit-in at the lobby of Susquehanna International Group.

The finance firm was co-founded by billionaire Jeffery Yass and Arthur Dantchik, who together have funneled money to a conservative group that promotes religious Zionism and Jewish settlements in the West Bank, according to investigative reports from the liberal Israeli newspaper Haaretz.

Rabbi Alissa Wise, one activist at the sit-in, said that recent violence triggered the protest action, but that they also intended to draw both SIG employees and the public’s attention to the duo’s broader support for policies they say helped spark the conflict.

“Here in Philadelphia, it’s like, ‘Oh, our neighbors are funding Palestinian dispossession and Israeli apartheid,’” Wise said. “It felt very important, after the cease-fire, that we not take pressure off.”

Yass is among the wealthiest individuals in Pennsylvania and, along with Dantchik, has long promoted right-wing politics domestically through a network of think tanks. But both have also been linked by Haaretz to the Kohelet Policy Forum, an influential conservative think tank in Israel that supports nationalistic politics, including the settlement of the West Bank.