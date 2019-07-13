‘It sounds like a war zone’: Why a Bucks County fire chief and lawmaker want more restrictions on Pa. fireworks

This article originally appeared on PA Post.

—

Two years ago, lawmakers expanded options for Pennsylvania residents who want to buy fireworks.

Now, some firefighters, local government leaders and lawmakers say the changes have created too many problems.

On July 3, the fire chief for the city of Harrisburg blamed two fires on fireworks.

Five days later, a bipartisan group of state representatives introduced legislation that would place new restrictions on when fireworks can be used, and they would increase penalties for repeat offenders.

The bill’s main sponsor is a Republican state representative and volunteer fire chief from Bucks County.

“It sounds like a war zone here,” said Rep. Frank Farry.

Here’s what you need to know about Pennsylvania’s fireworks laws — and the effort to change them.

Pennsylvania used to have tight fireworks restrictions for residents.

Before the changes, people from other states could buy bottle rockets, Roman candles and other aerial fireworks in Pennsylvania. But Pennsylvania residents could not.

State Sen. Gene Yaw, R-Lycoming, was a prominent supporter of expanding who can buy fireworks.

“What we are proposing is a common sense approach,” he said in a 2016 newsletter. “Pennsylvania is losing money and jobs by limiting the sale of consumer fireworks.”

In October 2017, as part of a larger tax bill attached to the state budget, lawmakers approved the expansion. The legislation passed with a 102-88vote in the House and a 29-21 vote in the Senate, and Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf signed it into law. The measure included a 12 percent tax on consumer fireworks sales, which is on top of the state sales tax and any local sales tax.

A portion of the revenue — up to $2 million — is dedicated to emergency services grants and firefighter training.

The state’s consumer fireworks tax brought in about $408,000 to the state in the 2017-18 fiscal year and $7.8 million in the 2018-19 fiscal year, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Revenue.

There are restrictions now. But some firefighters, local government leaders and lawmakers say they don’t go far enough.

Anyone 18 or over can purchase fireworks.

But fireworks cannot be discharged:

on public or private property without the expressed permission of the property owner;

from or within a vehicle or building;

toward a motor vehicle or building;

within 150 feet of a home, office or similar building;

while the person is under the influence of alcohol, a controlled substance or other drugs.

Critics of the fireworks law say the location restrictions are often broken — either intentionally or because people don’t understand the rules.

In York city, Police Chief Troy Bankert said the existing restrictions are difficult to enforce.

“You have to actually see them light it,” Bankert said. “So then if you have a group of five people who are out doing it, you have to actually catch the person that lit it.”

And often, people light the fireworks and leave before the police arrive, he said.

Jay Delaney, president of the Pennsylvania Career Fire Chiefs Association, said his group wants to repeal the 2017 law that expanded who can buy fireworks. He doesn’t think there are any safe fireworks.

But at the very least, Delaney wants increased restrictions. For instance, he thinks people should not be able to discharge fireworks within 500 feet of an occupied structure, instead of the existing 150 feet ban.

He said the fireworks expansion is putting an increased burden on fire departments that are already stretched too thin.