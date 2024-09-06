The Pennsylvania attorney general’s office plans to test DNA from a hair found on a wipe that was pulled from the throat of a woman who lived at a care home for people with developmental difficulties.

The testing is part of a renewed criminal investigation into Cheryl Yewdall’s choking death in Philadelphia nearly three years ago, according to court documents filed Thursday.

Staff discovered Yewdall lying face down on the floor with blue lips and in a pool of urine. She was taken to a hospital but died five days later. The medical examiner’s office said it couldn’t determine how the 7-by-10-inch (18-by-25-centimeter) wipe got into her airway, leaving unresolved whether the 50-year-old’s death on Jan. 31, 2022, was accidental or a homicide. No charges have been filed.

Yewdall’s family have been seeking answers to what befell her, and they welcomed the developments.

“Cheryl’s mom is very happy that the attorney general’s office has taken this further necessary step to find out what happened to her daughter at Merakey. She wants — and deserves — answers,” family attorney James Pepper said.

A $15 million wrongful death lawsuit filed by Yewdall’s mother casts suspicion on an unidentified staff member at the Merakey Woodhaven facility in Philadelphia. Attorneys for the family recently asked a judge to order DNA testing on a strand of hair that was stuck to the corner of the wipe — a potentially important piece of evidence missed by city homicide investigators. A pathologist for the family detected the hair by magnifying police evidence photos of the wipe.

After being served with a subpoena, the city agreed to send the wipe and hair to a laboratory of the family’s choosing. Instead, the state attorney general’s office stepped in and took control of the evidence, just three months after the family’s lawyers said in court documents that state and city investigators had seemed unwilling to perform any such DNA testing.

“I recently learned that the Attorney General is proceeding with DNA testing the hair in question under the umbrella of their criminal investigation duties,” Philadelphia’s deputy city solicitor, Andrew Pomager, wrote to Pepper on Wednesday. “I cannot interfere with the criminal investigation of this evidence, so will not be proceeding with the plan” to send it to the family’s lab.

On Thursday, Pepper withdrew his motion to compel production of the wipe and hair, attaching Pomager’s letter to his legal filing. Pepper cited the “pending criminal investigation” as the reason for dropping his demand for private DNA testing.

The attorney general’s office said through a spokesperson that it would “neither confirm nor deny the existence of an investigation.”