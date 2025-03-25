Watch live: Top intel officials testify amid war group chat fallout
Sensitive U.S. military attack plans were discussed and inadvertently leaked to a journalist via a Signal app group chat.
The Trump administration’s top intelligence officials face Congress for back-to-back hearings this week to testify about the threats facing the United States and what the government is doing to counter them. The briefing will take place at 10 a.m. ET.
The hearing comes a day after The Atlantic magazine reported that top national security officials for Trump, including his defense secretary, texted war plans for upcoming military strikes in Yemen to a group chat that included the magazine’s editor-in-chief in a secure messaging app.
