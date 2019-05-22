Indicted N.J. Sandy contractor apprehended in Florida

Florida authorities have apprehended a New Jersey contractor under indictment for allegedly scamming homeowners after Superstorm Sandy.

Steven Romano was arrested last Friday in Palm Beach, Florida on an outstanding warrant issued in Ocean County and is awaiting transport back to New Jersey, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer announced.

He was indicted on April 16 for one count of second-degree theft by failure to make a required disposition, the prosecutor said.

Romano, the owner of Oak Hill Construction, entered into a contract with the residents of Ortley Beach’s Seaview Condominium Association to rebuild their Sandy-ravaged units, according to authorities.

But the contractor, who received more than $250,000 in payments, allegedly failed to complete the work, Billhimer said, adding that Romano accepted additional money for paving, line striping, signage, and landscaping.