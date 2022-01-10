Incoming N.J. Senate leadership team the most diverse in state history

While that is still the case, Singleton, who is Black, said the incoming diversity on the leadership team is progress.

“I think it is a true … microcosm of what our state looks like. And for us, representation matters,” said Singleton.

Nearly 45% of New Jersey residents are people of color, according to the state’s Office Of Diversity and Inclusion. People of color will make up a majority of the state’s population before the end of the decade, some projections predict.

Pou, a Latina with 25 years of experience as a state lawmaker, echoed Singleton’s sentiments. She said Scutari put together a team she believes will work for all of New Jersey.

“This is a very unique, very important, and very historic opportunity for all of us to really hear from and have voices from all different sectors and segments of the population,” Pou said. “Having those voices come together collectively as one is really going to [allow us to have] very unique conversations.”

In the General Assembly, things will mostly stay the same: Speaker Craig Coughlin, a white man, will keep his position. Assemblyman Lou Greenwald, another white man, will remain as assembly majority leader, and Annette Quijano, a Hispanic woman, will continue serving as majority conference leader. Assemblyman Benjie Wimberly, who is Black, will assume the role of Speaker Pro Tempore from Gordon Johnson, who was elected to the state Senate.