In Ukraine and internationally, scenario darkens for Russia

Europe pushed to toughen its response Monday to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, with Sweden joining Finland in deciding to seek NATO membership and European Union officials working to rescue proposed sanctions against Russian oil.

On the ground, Ukrainian troops resisted attempted Russian advances and even rolled back the front lines in places. Over the past few days, Moscow’s forces pulled back from around the northeastern city of Kharkiv after bombarding it for weeks.

Also Monday, a glimmer of hope emerged for wounded Ukrainian troops trapped in the bombed remains of a giant steel plant, the last stronghold of resistance in the port city of Mariupol. The Russian Defense Ministry announced an agreement for the wounded to leave the steelworks for treatment in a town held by pro-Moscow separatists.

There was no immediate confirmation from the Ukrainian side, and there was no word on whether the wounded would be considered prisoners of war. Nor was it clear how many fighters might be evacuated.

As fighting raged in eastern Ukraine, the international response to Russia’s attack continued to pick up pace. Sweden announced that it will seek NATO membership, following a similar decision from its neighbor Finland. That would be a historic shift on the European continent; the two countries have been nonaligned for generations.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, who launched the invasion in what he said was an effort to check NATO’s expansion but is now seeing that strategy backfire, warned that a military buildup on the two countries’ territory “will of course give rise to our reaction in response.”

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg has said the membership process for both Finland and Sweden could be very quick, though member Turkey has expressed some reservations about the move.