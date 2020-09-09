Immigrant advocates sound alarm on PennDOT sharing drivers’ personal info

“Once that information is placed in the databases, it may be accessed by government agencies and private businesses,” wrote the report authors. However, despite multiple information requests, they say, “There is still no public access to the list of JNET users or the standards by which JNET grants access for individual searches.”

PennDOT also sells information to private brokers, such as LexisNexis, Thomson Reuters, Transunion, and Acxiom through non-public agreements. In some cases, ICE has made arrests using information accessed through these companies. The report also points to a 2016 audit of PennDOT information shared with LexisNexis, which found some users were not filling out mandatory paperwork about how they would use the personal information they accessed and were in some cases doing so under expired agreements.

Without that documentation, in the event of a security breach at LexisNexis, it would be hard to know whose data was leaked and to whom, the report noted.

PennDOT did not respond to a request for comment, but the department has also not yet provided a statement on the report.

The report authors recommend PennDOT bar its information from being used to make immigration arrests, tighten who can request its information directly, and provide public updates on the “volume and nature” of the requests it receives.

“The legislature should update the driver licensing laws to include privacy protections for all driver information,” they write.

The state should also place more restrictions on what information goes into law enforcement databases, and update the laws to stop information from being sold to private brokers without driver consent, they argue.

They also call for a moratorium on facial recognition searches.

“The technology itself, we know, is so susceptible to racial bias,” Barry said.

In June, there was the first known case of a person, a Black man accused of theft in Detroit, being wrongfully arrested solely on the basis of a facial recognition software match, NPR reported.

The quality of images uploaded, and what angle they were taken from, can affect the accuracy of the matches. In 2013, Pennsylvania expanded the number of images it kept in its database from 3.5 million arrest photos to more than 36 million kept by PennDOT.

Per a Right-to-Know request filed with the Governor’s Office of Administration, to use the JNET database to run a facial recognition match, a law enforcement entity must be doing so as part of a criminal investigation, or to identify someone who cannot identify themselves, such as the deceased.

However, immigration offenses are civil, not criminal. To allow ICE to access that technology, as the government said it did, thus goes against its own rules, Barry said.

“To see those standards and then to hear that it doesn’t appear that they’re actually being applied was startling,” she said.