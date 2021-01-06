Highlights from The Philly Festive, a celebration of local music
Amir “The Bul Bey” Richardson, a local rapper and podcaster who currently serves as a WHYY Philadelphia Community Curator, organized his first virtual event for the organization on Dec. 18, 2020.
For “The Philly Festive: Celebrating music & the creative spirit,” Richardson curated performances from some of Philly’s most unique independent musicians.
This highlight video captures Khemist, a songwriter, poet, and multi-instrumentalist; Trap Rabbit, an avant-garde jazz/fusion duo; SnackTime Philly, a brass band that’s no stranger to outdoor performances; TwizzMatic, an artist and producer; and Janel, an emerging singer-songwriter who formed an all-girl band during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Community Curators, such as Richardson, help WHYY respond to communities’ information and entertainment needs.