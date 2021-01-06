Highlights from The Philly Festive, a celebration of local music

Amir “The Bul Bey” Richardson, a local rapper and podcaster who currently serves as a WHYY Philadelphia Community Curator, organized his first virtual event for the organization on Dec. 18, 2020.

For “The Philly Festive: Celebrating music & the creative spirit,” Richardson curated performances from some of Philly’s most unique independent musicians.

Related Content

This highlight video captures Khemist, a songwriter, poet, and multi-instrumentalist; Trap Rabbit, an avant-garde jazz/fusion duo; SnackTime Philly, a brass band that’s no stranger to outdoor performances; TwizzMatic, an artist and producer; and Janel, an emerging singer-songwriter who formed an all-girl band during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Community Curators, such as Richardson, help WHYY respond to communities’ information and entertainment needs.

Get the WHYY app!

Listen anytime, anywhere.

You may also like

About Chris Norris

Read more

Want a digest of WHYY’s programs, events & stories? Sign up for our weekly newsletter.

Together we can reach 100% of WHYY’s fiscal year goal

Donate
Learn about WHYY Member benefits
Ways to Donate