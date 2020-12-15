This story originally appeared on WITF.

Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf’s public health order intended to slow the spread of coronavirus went into effect Saturday, at a time when some hospitals say their intensive care units are full.

The order includes a ban on indoor dining at restaurants, capacity restrictions for businesses, limits on gatherings and the temporary closure of some entertainment venues.

It’s drawn swift criticism from some state Republicans in the general assembly. State House Majority Leader Kerry Benninghoff represents parts of Centre County and Mifflin County, which presently has the highest COVID-19 incidence rate in the state. Benninghoff released a statement saying the measures would “devastate lives and livelihoods” and would “not create personal responsibility.”

“I recognize we are facing a serious resurgence of COVID-19 and our health care systems are struggling to keep up with the increased demand; however, job-crushing, harmful government mandates are not the answer,” Benninghoff wrote. “Canceling Christmas is not the answer.

“Instead, I appeal to each person in this Commonwealth to follow common sense and listen to the advice of health care professionals to protect friends, loved ones, those in our communities who are most vulnerable, and those on the front lines of this pandemic.”

Benninghoff did not respond to multiple requests for an interview to clarify which public health measures he thinks people should follow. Andy Carter, president and CEO of Hospital and Health System Association of Pennsylvania, said health care professionals all support the governor’s message.

“The hospital community universally supports the governor and the health secretary in their call for mask wearing, social distancing, avoiding large groups, and unnecessary travel,” as well as washing hands and getting a flu shot, said Carter, whose group represents more than 240 health care providers in the Commonwealth.

Regarding Wolf’s orders, there is some disagreement “within the hospital community on the thresholds and the best timing for any additional mitigation efforts,” Carter added. However, while hospital leaders might not all agree on specific mitigation measures, there is no question among top health care leaders about the efficacy of widely-used public health measures such as universal mask-wearing or practicing physical distancing.