Here’s how Pa. Republicans are involved in efforts to censure Schiff

This article originally appeared on PA Post

At least five Republican Pennsylvania congress members are backing a GOP effort to formally censure the Democrat who chairs the committee leading an impeachment investigation against President Donald Trump.

Among other things, they claim California ​Congressman Adam Schiff, chair of the House Intelligence Committee, misrepresented accusations against Trump during a recent hearing.

The bulk of the resolution​, proposed by Arizona’s Andy Biggs with 18 Republican co-sponsors, focuses on the way Schiff recounted the memo of a call between Trump and the Ukrainian president.

Democrats say it shows Trump pressuring him to investigate rival Joe Biden, by alluding to withholding aid.

Among other things, Schiff said Trump told the foreign leader to “make up dirt on my political opponent.”

Schiff has said the remarks were “at least part, in parody.”

The resolution—which has Pennsylvania Republicans Guy Reschenthaler and Scott Perry as cosponsors—says Schiff’s words were egregiously false and fabricated.

Two of Pennsylvania’s other seven Republicans publicly support the resolution —Fred Keller and Dan Meuser. A spokesman for Congressman Mike Kelly said he’s signing on as a co-sponsor soon.

The other four haven’t weighed in, but have criticized Democrats for pursuing impeachment.

The resolution also makes several complaints about Schiff’s public comments regarding the investigation into Trump and Russian interference in the 2016 election —which most Republicans have generally opposed.