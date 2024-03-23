Heavy rain could cause minor flooding and ponding on roads in Philly and parts of Jersey and Delaware this weekend

The National Weather Service issues a flood warning, advisory and watch, and a wind advisory for the region.

debris on the street

File photo: Debris sits on a closed Columbus Blvd. in Philadelphia after a storm brought heavy rain to the region and the Delaware River overflowed onto the road on December 18, 2023. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)

The weekend is off to a lovely start — if you’re a duck.

Rain continues to fall across the region and travel could become a problem in some areas today. It’s best to avoid roadways if you can help it.

A flood warning is in effect until 3:30 p.m. today for parts of South and Central New Jersey, and Bucks, Chester, Delaware and Montgomery counties in Southeast Pennsylvania. The National Weather Service says flooding of rivers, creeks, streams and other low-lying areas and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring.

The NWS has also issued a flood advisory until 2:45 p.m for portions of Northern Delaware and South and Central New Jersey.

  • WHYY thanks our sponsors — become a WHYY sponsor

Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas and some roads may occur.

A flood watch has been issued until 8 a.m. Sunday for the Philadelphia metro area as well as Southeastern Pennsylvania, portions of South and Central New Jersey and Northern Delaware.

Mike Lee, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Mount Holly, N.J., said “flooding is certainly a concern across the area and there may be some ponding on the roadways. It’s going to rain a lot on Saturday, anywhere that has poor drainage or is a low-lying area could certainly flood.”

Lee said river flooding is also a concern and small creeks and streams could go over their banks.

“As all of this water tries to drain out,” he said, “a lot of these small streams and tributaries and some rivers could see the water levels rise, potentially even after the rain has stopped.”

A wind advisory in effect until Sunday morning at 8 a.m.

“As the storm system pulls out and moves offshore later today into the evening hours, winds from the west, northwest are going to be very strong, we’re going to probably see some wind gusts up to 40 to maybe 50 miles per hour,” he said.

Lee said the rain is expected to end mid to late afternoon.

“So by the evening we should be dry, but that’s when the wind will get going pretty good,” he said.

Get daily updates from WHYY News!

The free WHYY News Daily newsletter delivers the most important local stories to your inbox.

WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.

You may also like

About David Matthau

Read more
David Matthau headshot

Want a digest of WHYY’s programs, events & stories? Sign up for our weekly newsletter.

Together we can reach 100% of WHYY’s fiscal year goal

Donate
Learn about WHYY Member benefits
Ways to Donate