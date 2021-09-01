‘Have they locked the doors?’ Judge presses for details on Hershey charity spat with board member

Founded in 1909 by candy tycoon Milton S. Hershey, the school educates and houses roughly 2,100 low-income students, at no cost. For years, critics have argued that the school, which is funded by a $17 billion endowment, including a controlling stake in the Hershey Co. snack giant, should spend much more than it does.

Under pressure from the state Attorney General’s office, the school last year announced it would use some of an accumulated $1 billion in unspent income to build and operate six preschool centers around the state. In five years, the centers will serve roughly 900 impoverished children — a significant expansion of the school’s mission.

Heist is seeking thousands of pages of documents related to MHS’s legal expenses and insurance coverage for legal expenses; one of his concerns, court records show, is that the school was spending money on legal fees that should have been covered by insurance. Legal and insurance costs increased by 74% between 2017 and 2019, according to the charity’s IRS filings.

During that time, the charity defended itself against two federal lawsuits. In one, a former student claimed he was expelled after an attempted suicide. In the other, the parents of a former student claimed their daughter was not allowed back on campus after being hospitalized for depression. She died by suicide two weeks later. Both cases were dismissed.

The school is also defending itself and its board members, including Heist, against a lawsuit in New York brought by an activist and alum, lawyer F. Frederic Fouad, who claims that the charity has harassed him.

Among the records Heist sought were documents with his signature authorizing legal expenses, Thomas Leonard, a lawyer for the Milton Hershey School, told the judge. “He’s trying to figure out what he signed and didn’t sign,” Leonard said.

The hearing ended with both parties agreeing to provide the judge, under seal, a March 24 letter containing confidential information in which Heist laid out why he was seeking the records — perhaps an ironic turn of events, the judge mused Tuesday, for a lawsuit focused on transparency and openness.

The state Attorney General’s office oversees charities and Mark Pacella, who heads its charities division, attended the hearing. “We have been monitoring the case and we’re very interested in the outcome,” he said.

Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media.