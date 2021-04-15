Gunman shoots 6-year-old boy, father and 3rd man inside car in West Philadelphia

This article originally appeared on NBC10.

Three people, including a young boy and a man believed to be his father, are fighting for their lives after they were all shot while inside a car in West Philadelphia, Wednesday night.

The 6-year-old boy, 29-year-old man and a 31-year-old man were inside a car traveling along the 5300 block of Baltimore Avenue at 7:18 p.m. when a gunman opened fire.

The boy was shot once in the stomach and once in the lower back, the 29-year-old man was shot twice in the chest and the 31-year-old man was shot once in the chest.

The shooting caused the driver to lose control of the vehicle and crash on 55th and Baltimore. The 31-year-old man managed to flag down police at 53rd and Angora streets. The three victims were then taken to Presbyterian Hospital where they are all in critical condition.