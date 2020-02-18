Man dead as Center City high-rise police standoff ends
This article originally appeared on NBC10.
—
A man fatally shot himself after a tense hour in Center City Tuesday afternoon. Philadelphia Police had a significant presence at an 18th and JFK high-rise building after a reported shooting in the building.
All clear now. Police say 2 shots fired in 18th floor apt, 1 out the window and 1 to his own head. Shooter dead by suicide. No other injuries. https://t.co/6CxxnvhpYr— Peter Crimmins (@petercrimmins) February 18, 2020
A man barricaded himself in a corner apartment of the Sterling Apartment Homes along JFK Boulevard near 18th Street shortly before 1 p.m., Philadelphia Police Capt. Sekou Kinebrew said. He allegedly fired one shot out of a window prior to shooting himself.
Police are saying the area is no longer an immediate threat to the public.
A 66-year-old man who answered the door of an apartment on the 18th floor said that his roommate, a man in his 30s, had fired shots during an argument with another man in a bedroom.
Police eventually entered the bedroom around 1:50 p.m. to find the man in his 30s dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, Kinebrew said. A .40-caliber Smith & Wesson was found next to the man.
Police activity continues at 1800 JFK. However, there are no longer any immediate threats to the public. We anticipate opening up traffic in the near future. Please continue to avoid the area.— Philadelphia Police (@PhillyPolice) February 18, 2020
An alert sent to residents in the building called the situation a “domestic incident.” An announcement over the building loudspeaker told residents on the 15th floor and above to not go onto their balconies.
Police continued to search for a third man who was in the apartment at the time of the incident. Kinebrew said that man likely won’t be facing any criminal charges.
Traffic is now reopened in all directions at 18th and JFK. Delays are expected as congestion clears up.
WHYY’s Peter Crimmins contributed reporting.
The National Suicide Prevention Hotline (1-800-273-8255) is open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.