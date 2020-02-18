Man dead as Center City high-rise police standoff ends

A man barricaded himself in a corner apartment of the Sterling Apartment Homes along JFK Boulevard near 18th Street shortly before 1 p.m., Philadelphia Police Capt. Sekou Kinebrew said. He allegedly fired one shot out of a window prior to shooting himself.

Police are saying the area is no longer an immediate threat to the public.

A 66-year-old man who answered the door of an apartment on the 18th floor said that his roommate, a man in his 30s, had fired shots during an argument with another man in a bedroom.

Police eventually entered the bedroom around 1:50 p.m. to find the man in his 30s dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, Kinebrew said. A .40-caliber Smith & Wesson was found next to the man.