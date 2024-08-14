Real groundhog found among stuffed animals inside claw machine in Pennsylvania

Meadows Original Frozen Custard of Hollidaysburg, where the groundhog turned up, is taking suggestions for the groundhog's name.

    • August 14, 2024
Groundhog in claw machine

A groundhog was found inside a claw machine in Hollidaysburg. (Pennsylvania Game Commission-Southcentral Region/Facebook)

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

One of these is not like the others!

A real groundhog was found surrounded by stuffed animals inside a claw machine near Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

The Pennsylvania Game Commission posted photos of last week’s animal rescue.

Sorry kids, this one can’t be claimed and taken home.

Groundhog in claw machine
A groundhog was found inside a claw machine in Hollidaysburg, Pennsylvania. (Pennsylvania Game Commission-Southcentral Region/Facebook)

A game warden came in to fish the little guy out and take him back into the wild.

Meadows Original Frozen Custard of Hollidaysburg, where the groundhog turned up, took suggestions for a name on its Facebook page.

The winner? Colonel Custard!

