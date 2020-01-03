GOP calls on members of its own party to resign after homophobic, anti-Semitic remarks

The Delaware GOP is calling on two of its own county chairpersons to resign after they made homophobic and anti-Semitic remarks on Facebook.

GOP Sussex County vice chair Nelly Jordan was publicly criticized for anti-Semitic views she posted on Facebook in early December regarding her distaste for the impeachment of President Donald Trump.

“What amazes me the most in these theatrical Congress hearings, is to see how many Jews ‘In Name Only’ lend themselves to be in the hoaks (sic) of the pure made up story of Impeachment that the Democrats have woven as spiders catching flies and bugs,” she wrote, according to screenshots on a blog post.

In response to a comment on her post, Jordan wrote, “Only God knows whether this kind of Jews (sic) are really believers in God or do they believe in the same God that many Democrats believe in ‘the father of all lies.’”

Following a shooting at a church in Texas Sunday, Chris Rowe, New Castle County’s GOP Chair, used a homophobic slur in response to YouTube deleting video footage of the incident. He attempted to post the video on Facebook to argue arming citizens makes public spaces safer. Rowe said he was annoyed when the video could not be viewed.

“Faggots cannot handle reality,” Rowe said of the censorship.

On Tuesday, Jane Brady, Chair of the Republican Party of Delaware, condemned the language used by Jordan and Rowe — calling for their resignations.

Rowe has agreed to resign upon Brady’s request. Jordan, who was elected, must choose to either resign on her own accord or go through a process of removal.

“[Rowe’s] comment was offensive and did not reflect the values of respect and tolerance held dear by the Delaware Republican Party. Ultimately, as a result, he lost the support of those he was to lead. Our Party includes individuals from all different backgrounds, joined together to advance the principles we hold dear. I am proud of Delaware Republicans and their support for the broad range of diversity that makes our Party stronger,” Brady said in a statement.

“[Jordan’s remarks] were offensive, hurtful and anti-Semitic,” she continued.

Republican leaders in the House of Representatives, Danny Short and Tim Dukes, also released a statement calling for Rowe and Jordan to apologize and step down from their positions.

“We are disturbed and saddened by the recent actions of two members of our state’s GOP leadership. Assuming a role in leadership places a greater burden of accountability on the individuals accepting that responsibility. In every aspect of their conduct, the people leading Delaware Republicans need to represent our party’s values with tolerance and respect. The recent public comments by New Castle County Republican Party Chair Chris Rowe and Sussex County Republican Party Vice-Chair Nelly Jordan have fallen woefully short of this desired goal,” the statement reads.

“Derogatory references to sexual orientation and religious affiliation should play no role in the civil discussion of public policy and our party’s political positions. Nearly as troubling as the comments made by Mr. Rowe and Ms. Jordan is their disappointing response to the understandable anger they created.”

Republican Sen. Ernie Lopez similarly called for apologies and resignations.

“The remarks made by the Sussex County GOP Vice-Chair were wrong and do not reflect the beauty of religious respect and tolerance our founders sought to promote. After speaking with the Vice-Chair last evening, I’m disappointed that she does not understand how her words are so plainly hurtful, backward and mean-spirited, not just towards members of one particular faith but to all of us who believe in life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness,” said Lopez.

Delaware Democratic Party Chairman Erik Raser-Schramm also released a statement calling for the resignations of Rowe and Jordan.

Requests for comment from Rowe and Jordan have not been returned.

On Rowe’s personal Facebook account, he wrote he will release a video during the weekend in response to the use of the homophobic slur.

On the GOP of New Castle County Facebook page he defended his use of the word, writing, “I have been using that word since before it ever meant what people are offended by today … So, Why are so many so upset? … It was locker room talk between 2 men …

“Where I differ from most people is that I am also a firm believer that being offended is a choice or a Voluntary Act. A self-inflicted wound per se! Blaming someone else for your upset? Well, that’s just being childish.”