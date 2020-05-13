Gerry Baker, 64, made Eagles games a great day out for fans in Section 109

This story is part of WHYY’s series “COVID-19: Remembering lives we’ve lost” about the everyday people the Philadelphia region has lost to the coronavirus pandemic, the lives they lived, and what they meant to their families, friends and communities.

Gerald “Gerry” Baker, 64, was planning to retire in June from his three-decade career with the Camden County Board of Social Services. But it was doubtful he would slow down.

“There was not a moment Gerry wasn’t moving and doing,” said his widow, Baleeia Baker.

Before his death on May 3 due to complications from COVID-19, Gerry was a man on the move, whether he was coordinating food donations for the hunger relief program at his church, doing daily morning runs around the Cooper River in his home city of Camden, running his local chapter of the Communication Workers of America labor union (CWA), or keeping up with his seven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

And on Sundays, Baker devoted himself to the Eagles — even more than the typical Birds fan.

Baker was part of the game-day staff at Lincoln Financial Field, where he worked part-time as a stadium usher. He greeted fans, high-fiving them at the start of the game and at the end, win or lose, sending everyone home with a hearty smile.

“He would greet me, big smile on his face, and we would just chat about football for a few minutes every game. Then a handshake and a ‘Go Birds!’” said Chris Romanelli, a 27-year season ticket holder who has seen every home game at the Lincoln Financial Field since it opened in 2003.

Baker worked Section 109, right behind the end zone and above the tunnel where players run on and off the field. At the beginning and end of every game, fans rush into that section, hoping to get an up-close glimpse of their favorite Eagles.

Section 109 is mostly made up of season ticket holders, regulars that come faithfully eight Sundays a year (10 with preseason games and more, knock wood, for playoffs) who sit together, cheer and jeer together and keep tabs on each other.