Free plant library brings ‘a little whimsy’ to Northeast Philadelphia

The bright yellow box has become a place for people to swap plant cuttings and propagations.

Michael Hathaway stocks the little plant library outside his home in Northeast Philadelphia with pothos plants. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)

Free plant library brings ‘a little whimsy’ to Northeast Philadelphia

The bright yellow box has become a place for people to swap plant cuttings and propagations.

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When Michael Hathaway’s marriage ended over a decade ago, his mother gifted him a pothos plant.

“She’s like, ‘You need something to take care of in this dingy apartment,’” Hathaway remembered.

The viney plant with heart-shaped leaves grew and grew. Hathaway pruned it, but didn’t want to throw away the cuttings. He read about propagation and learned how to encourage the cuttings to grow new roots.

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Suddenly, his mother’s gift had multiplied. He gave the little plants to family and friends, until everyone had one.

“They were like, ‘We don’t need any more plants, Mike,’” he said.

Michael Hathaway smiles next to the little plant library
Michael Hathaway with the little plant library outside his home in Northeast Philadelphia, with pothos plants (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)

Now, Hathaway is giving away cuttings of pothos, jade, oxalis and other plants to strangers in a yellow-painted plant library box behind his home in Northeast Philadelphia’s Winchester Park neighborhood.

Since he built the box in early July, he said neighbors and visitors have taken over 100 baby plants and cuttings, some even leaving their own plants.

“My goal is everybody gets a piece of the plant that my mom gave me,” he said.

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The little plant library on Blue Grass Road
The little plant library on Blue Grass Road in Philadelphia (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)
An oxalis plant and pathos in the little plant library
An oxalis plant and pothos in the little plant library (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)
Michael Hathaway holds a cutting from a pathos plant
Michael Hathaway holds a cutting from the pothos plant that started his fascination with propagation. The plant was a gift from his mother. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)

Like a Little Free Library, but for plants

Hathaway got the idea for the free plant box while travelling to an art class in the city’s Mount Airy neighborhood. His bus was detoured, so he walked a different route than usual and came across a little library.

“Then I walked by another one and then a third one, and I’m like, ‘Wow, this is cool. What can I do that’ll be a little different?’” he said. “There’s nothing like it in the Northeast [section of Philadelphia]. If I walk around the neighborhood, nobody’s giving anything away.”

At the time, Hathaway’s basement was full of 50 small oxalis plants — propagations from another gift from his mother. So he decided to give them away.

He built the box using a little library kit. His niece helped him paint it yellow with flowers, a bumblebee and a picture of Pikachu. “What’s cooler than Pikachu?” Hathaway said.

The box is located on the edge of a small garden where Hathaway has grown pepino melons, chickpeas, sunchokes, green beans and cabbage since an eye condition that affects his vision forced him to retire early a few years ago from a career in packaging printing. The box is also a geocache.

“I just want to have a little fun, a little whimsy,” he said. “You know what I mean? Let’s have a little whimsy.”

Pikachu painted on the little plant library
Michael Hathaway’s niece painted Pikachu on the back of the little plant library. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)

All of the plants and cuttings in Hathaway’s box are free.

“Everybody always wants something,” he said. “Like, I don’t want anything. Come get your damn plants.”

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‘It brings people together’

Rancis Fermon travelled from Elkins Park with her two children, ages 5 and 6, to visit the plant box Wednesday.

Rancis Fermon speaks with Michael Hathaway
Rancis Fermon (right) visited Michael Hathaway (left) at the little plant library to give and take plants. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)

Fermon, a gardener who has a “jungle” of house plants at home, learned about the box from one of Hathaway’s videos on Instagram. She brought three of her own plant cuttings to share, including a small “Swiss cheese” monstera.

She and Hathaway chatted for a few minutes before swapping plants. She said the free plant box “brings people together.”

“I don’t think … I would have had the guts to approach him and just start a conversation,” Fermon said.

a monstera cutting
Michael Hathaway said he will propagate the monstera cutting gifted by Rancis Fermon to share with the library. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)
Rancis Fermon and her son Isaac smile
Rancis Fermon and her son Isaac, 6, came from Elkins Park to deliver cuttings and get free plants from the little plant library. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)
A tiny jade plant in a pot
A tiny jade plant propagated by Northeast Philadelphia resident Michael Hathaway. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)

A free plant box becomes a plant swap

Fermon said she plans to come back to the plant box and share more of her cuttings.

Hathaway said another visitor brought a “golden-speckled something” he’d never seen before, which he plans to propagate. He said more donations will help him keep the project going.

Come fall, Hathaway hopes to organize an in-person plant swap.

“I’m getting a lot of followers,” he said. “I just got to find a venue to do it.”

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About Sophia Schmidt

Sophia Schmidt covers the environment for WHYY's PlanPhilly.

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