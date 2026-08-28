Free plant library brings ‘a little whimsy’ to Northeast Philadelphia

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When Michael Hathaway’s marriage ended over a decade ago, his mother gifted him a pothos plant.

“She’s like, ‘You need something to take care of in this dingy apartment,’” Hathaway remembered.

The viney plant with heart-shaped leaves grew and grew. Hathaway pruned it, but didn’t want to throw away the cuttings. He read about propagation and learned how to encourage the cuttings to grow new roots.

Suddenly, his mother’s gift had multiplied. He gave the little plants to family and friends, until everyone had one.

“They were like, ‘We don’t need any more plants, Mike,’” he said.