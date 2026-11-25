From Camden and Cherry Hill to Trenton and the Jersey Shore, what about life in New Jersey do you want WHYY News to cover? Let us know.

A free new microtransit transportation service for older and disabled residents from Camden and Gloucester counties is now operational. NJ Transit, in partnership with Senior Citizens United Community Services, launched a shared-ride service called CG Hopper on Oct. 28.

Steve Considine, the CEO of Senior Citizens United Community Services, said residents aged 60 and older, and those with disabilities in Camden and Gloucester counties are eligible to use CG Hopper to travel anywhere in those two counties, and the service is off to a roaring start.

“It’s been pretty intense, there’s been a lot of interest, people are signing up,” he said. “The interest has been high, and it continues to go up.”

The service fills a gap

Christina Renna, president and CEO of the Chamber of Commerce Southern New Jersey, said mass transit options in South Jersey are limited, so this service is especially important.

“You can go to your job, you can go food shopping, you can go to your doctor’s office, you can go visit family, it can be personal, it can be business, it can be really anything, the service is really all-encompassing,” she said.

She said individuals using the transportation can be accompanied by service animals or human companions.

“It’s essentially a high-end Uber, only it’s free, so just an all-around amazing service for our residents of Camden [County] and Gloucester County,” Renna said.

Considine pointed out that CG Hopper is somewhat unique.

“This gives clients a way to get from, say, Camden County to Gloucester County, you can go across county borders,” he said. “That’s not something that generally happens in county transportation, everyone keeps to themselves, but this project goes across the county border, which is nice.”

Kris Kollori, president and CEO of NJ Transit, said CG Hopper is part of an effort to expand mobility opportunities, in this case specifically for older residents and those with disabilities in South Jersey.

“Whether it’s a doctor’s appointment or a grocery store, we’re giving people a meaningful type of freedom,” he said.

He said CG Hopper is an 18-month pilot program that could eventually become permanent.

“People have to use it, only a continuous use and a successful use will make sure this program continues,” Kolluri said.