‘It’s the year of the body’ at Philly’s Franklin Institute. ‘Body Worlds: Vital’ is on display through Sept. 1

The traveling exhibit uses preserved human specimens to give a deeper look at how everyday choices impact the body.

The ''Body Worlds: Vital'' exhibit will occupy roughly 20,000 square feet of space at the Franklin Institute through Sept. 1. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)

The human body and the impacts of physical and mental health are on full display during a traveling exhibit taking up residence at the Franklin Institute through Sept. 1.

Body Worlds: Vital” opened this weekend, occupying roughly 20,000 square feet of space at the science museum and showcasing the complexity of health and how daily choices impact our bodies.

“There is something in this exhibit for everyone,” said Larry Dubinski, president and CEO of the institute.

a visitor looks at a plastinate of body
The ''Body Worlds: Vital'' exhibit at the Franklin Institute features 20 plastinates, providing visitors up-close looks at internal organs at the various systems residing in the human body. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)
a close-up of a plastinate of a brain
The ''Body Worlds: Vital'' exhibit at the Franklin Institute features 20 plastinates, providing visitors up-close looks at internal organs at the various systems residing in the human body. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)
a close-up of a plastinate of a head and brain
The ''Body Worlds: Vital'' exhibit at the Franklin Institute features 20 plastinates, providing visitors up-close looks at internal organs at the various systems residing in the human body. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)

With 20 full-sized human plastinates, or bodies preserved for science, people will get up-close looks at internal organs, blood vessels and broken bones healed through surgical procedures.

“These are real bodies that have gone through a process to be able to be displayed. And over 150 other specimens take you deeper inside the human body,” Dubinski said.

The traveling exhibit connects museumgoers to the permanent “Body Odyssey” exhibition, which includes the heart centerpiece that’s been at the institute since 1954.

a close-up of a plastinate of woman with an arrow and bow
The ''Body Worlds: Vital'' exhibit at the Franklin Institute features 20 plastinates, providing visitors up-close looks at internal organs at the various systems residing in the human body. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)
capillaries and blood vessels
Capillaries and blood vessels within the human body will be on display at the ''Body Worlds: Vital'' exhibit at the Franklin Institute. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)
a plastinate of a leg
The ''Body Worlds: Vital'' exhibit at the Franklin Institute features 20 plastinates, providing visitors up-close looks at internal organs at the various systems residing in the human body. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)

“That’s why that connection is so strong. It’s the year of the body here at the Franklin Institute,” Dubinski said.

Tickets for “Body Worlds: Vital,” which includes museum admission, start at $47. The Franklin Institute is open daily from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

  • a close-up of a plastinate of a human with a spear
    The ''Body Worlds: Vital'' exhibit at the Franklin Institute features 20 plastinates, providing visitors up-close looks at internal organs at the various systems residing in the human body. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)
  • a close-up of a plastinate of skeletal fibers
    The ''Body Worlds: Vital'' exhibit at the Franklin Institute features 20 plastinates, providing visitors up-close looks at internal organs at the various systems residing in the human body. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)
  • two people look at a plastinate of a human
    The ''Body Worlds: Vital'' exhibit at the Franklin Institute features 20 plastinates, providing visitors up-close looks at internal organs at the various systems residing in the human body. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)
  • Larry Dubinski raising his hand for an interactive exhibit feature
    Franklin Institute President and CEO Larry Dubinski showcases one of the interactive elements of the ''Body Worlds: Vital'' exhibit. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)
  • a close-up of a plastinate of two humans, one raising the other with one hand
    The ''Body Worlds: Vital'' exhibit at the Franklin Institute features 20 plastinates, providing visitors up-close looks at internal organs at the various systems residing in the human body. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)
  • a close-up of a plastinate of a human on a skateboard
    The ''Body Worlds: Vital'' exhibit at the Franklin Institute features 20 plastinates, providing visitors up-close looks at internal organs at the various systems residing in the human body. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)
  • a close-up of a plastinate of two humans, one heading a soccer ball
    The ''Body Worlds: Vital'' exhibit at the Franklin Institute features 20 plastinates, providing visitors up-close looks at internal organs at the various systems residing in the human body. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)
  • a close-up of a plastinate of a human face and torso
    The ''Body Worlds: Vital'' exhibit at the Franklin Institute features 20 plastinates, providing visitors up-close looks at internal organs at the various systems residing in the human body. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)
  • a close-up of a plastinate of a head and torso
    The ''Body Worlds: Vital'' exhibit at the Franklin Institute features 20 plastinates, providing visitors up-close looks at internal organs at the various systems residing in the human body. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)
  • a close-up of a plastinate of a torso
    The ''Body Worlds: Vital'' exhibit at the Franklin Institute features 20 plastinates, providing visitors up-close looks at internal organs at the various systems residing in the human body. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)
  • recreations of capillaries and blood vessels
    Capillaries and blood vessels within the human body will be on display at the ''Body Worlds: Vital'' exhibit at the Franklin Institute. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)
  • black lungs on a table
    Internal organs impacted from heavy tobacco use are on display at the ''Body Worlds: Vital'' exhibit. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)
  • capillaries and blood vessels
    Capillaries and blood vessels within the human body will be on display at the ''Body Worlds: Vital'' exhibit at the Franklin Institute. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)
  • a sign at the exhibit reads a quote from Khalil Gibran reading Your body is the harp of your soul. And it is yours to bring forth sweet music from it or confused sounds.
    ''The Body Worlds: Vital'' exhibit at the Franklin Institute features 20 plastinates, providing visitors up-close looks at internal organs at the various systems residing in the human body. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)
  • a human plastinate with a guitar
    The ''Body Worlds: Vital'' exhibit at the Franklin Institute features 20 plastinates, providing visitors up-close looks at internal organs at the various systems residing in the human body. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)
  • the sign for the exhibit hanging from the Franklin Institute
    The ''Body Worlds: Vital'' exhibit will occupy roughly 20,000 square feet of space at the Franklin Institute through Sept. 1. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)

