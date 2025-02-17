From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

The human body and the impacts of physical and mental health are on full display during a traveling exhibit taking up residence at the Franklin Institute through Sept. 1.

“Body Worlds: Vital” opened this weekend, occupying roughly 20,000 square feet of space at the science museum and showcasing the complexity of health and how daily choices impact our bodies.

“There is something in this exhibit for everyone,” said Larry Dubinski, president and CEO of the institute.