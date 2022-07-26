“There was a co-recruit, a male, who started a rumor that I performed sexual guess favors on him after supposedly we all went out to a bar,” says McCowan, noting she confronted the man, but everyone turned it into a joke.

She reported the incident, documented it via a memo, and turned it in to her sergeant. But McCowan says her complaint was tossed aside. The harassment, she says, continued at the police district, where her supervisor would proposition her for sex, in exchange for a day off.

“He did that to multiple women,” says McCowan, “I ended up learning later on that (behavior) he had gotten in trouble for the exact same things he had done to me and my partner.”

McCowan went on to document numerous other incidents and complaints. But those in power never took action.

“It is such a sexually charged environment,” she says, “and after a while, I lost faith — I wasn’t taken seriously by anyone that I reported to.”

Her co-plaintiff, Jennifer Allen, also reported a number of sexual harassment, and discriminatory incidents as well, finding little refuge within the department. McCowan had recently been promoted to corporal when she realized a lawsuit was her only recourse. She says her subordinates did not respect her authority and she had little support.

“When I saw the disrespect and I thought of all the disrespect over the years- I just knew nothing was going to happen unless I made major noise,” says McCowan.

She says her complaint led to the lawsuit, but the suit also created more stress and humiliation. McCowan asked to be moved.

“It was not an easy point in my life,” she says, “they moved me into the hallway and gave me no work.”

McCowan says took family medical leave. She says she lost friends, co-workers refused to speak to her and the stress mounted.

“I was told I would be labeled as a trouble maker- and for a moment I was ashamed,” she says, “It was hard.”

Eventually, McCowan says she made the decision to resign from the Philadelphia Police Department and end her 15-year career.

“I didn’t have a choice,” she says.