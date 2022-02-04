For Uyghur torchbearer, China’s Olympic flame has gone dark

With the Olympic flame set to return to Beijing with Friday’s opening ceremony, these Games are attracting renewed global controversy as they spotlight the host country’s treatment of the Uyghurs and other ethnic minorities. According to researchers, authorities have locked up an estimated 1 million or more members of minority ethnic groups in mass internment camps over the past several years — most of them Uyghurs.

Human rights groups have dubbed these the “Genocide Games,” and the U.S. and other countries have cited rights abuses in leading a diplomatic boycott of the event.

China denies any human rights abuses, calling them the “lie of the century.” It describes its policies in Xinjiang as a “training program” to combat terrorism.

Yalqun recalls being proud to participate in China’s first Olympics. Those feelings vanished after his father disappeared. In 2016, Yalqun Rozi, an editor of books on Uyghur literature, was arrested and sentenced to 15 years in prison for attempting to “subvert” the Chinese state.

Yalqun never saw his father again — only catching a glimpse of him in a Xinjiang documentary by state broadcaster CGTN five years later. Yalqun moved to the U.S. for graduate school in 2014 and has stayed ever since.

In the past months, Yalqun has regularly joined protests in Boston calling for the boycott of the Winter Games.

In the run up to the 2008 Summer Games — the first ever held in China — Tibetan activists had demonstrated against Beijing’s oppression of their community.

Yalqun says he didn’t know anything about that at the time. All he knew, as a high school student who didn’t pay attention to politics, was he had a chance to go to the capital and see the Olympics as part of a youth camp.

Xinjiang education officials picked the top students from a handful of schools, who were then interviewed by the Communist Youth League regional chapter for their interpersonal and English skills. When he got a phone call saying he had been selected, Yalqun was elated.

“Whether you were a volunteer, or a torchbearer, or whether you were just attending as an audience (member), everyone was so proud of themselves for being able to be part of the Games,” he said.

An Olympics committee in Beijing later selected Yalqun to be a torchbearer as well.