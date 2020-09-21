‘Follow your conscience’: In Philly, Biden calls on GOP to hold off on Supreme Court nominee

Former Vice President Joe Biden gave a speech in Philadelphia Sunday to try to sway a handful of Republicans in the U.S. Senate to wait until after the November election to confirm a replacement for Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Ginsburg died on Friday at the age of 87. Her dying wish was for her replacement to be named after the general election, which is 43 days away.

In his speech at the National Constitution Center Sunday, Biden pointed to the turbulent period the country is in as it nears 200,000 COVID-19 deaths and — because of a combination of virus-related restrictions and a struggling economy — millions of Americans remain unemployed.

“Health care in this country hangs in the balance before the court. And now in a raw political move this president and the Republican leader have decided to jam a lifetime appointment to the Supreme Court through the United States Senate,” said Biden. “It’s the last thing we need at this moment.”

What’s more, Americans have already started casting their ballots for president, said Biden. He called on “those few Senate Republicans, the handful who will really decide what happens” to follow their conscience and decide on a nominee when the next president and Senate are in place.

With 53 Republicans in the Senate, up to three of them could vote no or refuse to vote and the GOP would still have the votes needed to confirm a nominee.