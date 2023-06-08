Florida woman who fatally shot neighbor appears in court, sheriff releases details of racist threats

Lorincz claimed “that Owens banged on the door so hard everything started shaking and she thought the door was going to come off,” and that she panicked and said to herself “’Oh my god she’s really going to kill me this time.’” That’s when she fired a single round from her .380-caliber handgun, the report says, noting that Lorincz also had a second handgun in the home.

“Lorincz advised that she purchased the firearm for protection after an altercation with the victim,” it says.

Lorincz, 58 is charged with manslaughter with a firearm, culpable negligence, battery and two counts of assault Sheriff Billy Woods said in a statement.

During a news conference Wednesday afternoon, the victim’s family, friends and community leaders joined civil rights attorney Ben Crump in thanking the sheriff for making the arrest, while calling for justice for Owens.

“This is not a difficult case,” Crump said. He called on the state attorney’s office to “zealously prosecute” the shooter.

Crump, along with Owens’s mother and multiple neighbors noted during the news conference that the “feud” the sheriff spoke of was between Lorincz and neighborhood children. Neighbors said Lorincz frequently called the children vile names when they played in the grassy area outside her home.

One child told deputies that the night of the shooting, Lorincz “came out of her house and gave the children the middle finger” and also said this: “Get away from my house, you Black slave,” according to the report.

Authorities had delayed her arrest for several days while looking into a possible “ stand your ground ” claim.

The sheriff has said that since January 2021, deputies responded to at least a half-dozen complaints between Owens and Lorincz.

Owens’ mother, Pamela Dias, has said she will now raise her four young grandchildren. The funeral for Owens is set for Monday in Ocala.

___

Associated Press writer Freida Frisaro contributed from Fort Lauderdale.