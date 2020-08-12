Flash flooding threat as more storms hit

This story originally appeared on NBC10.

Slow-moving storms are expected to create dangerous flash flooding over parts of the Philadelphia region Wednesday afternoon into the evening.

The NBC10 First Alert Weather Team has issued a First Alert through 8 p.m. across the entire region except the Jersey Shore and Delaware Beaches as a storm system is expected to stall over the region and bring at-times sustained heavy rainfall that could lead to dangerous road conditions and flooded creeks and streams.

Hot and humid conditions during the day will help fuel the wet weather.

The National Weather Service issued a flood warning for areas stretching from New Castle County, Delaware, through Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and Trenton, New Jersey.

A severe thunderstorm warning was issued through 2 p.m. for Philadelphia, Chester, Delaware and Montgomery counties in Pennsylvania and Camden, Ocean, Gloucester, Burlington and Monmouth counties in New Jersey.

By 3 p.m., all areas were expected to get heavy rain and lightning.

Some neighborhoods could see 1 to 2 inches of rain in a short period of time. Because the ground is still saturated from last week’s storms, that’s enough rain to produce flash flooding.

That amount of rainfall may not seem like a lot, but it’s enough to create flooded conditions. Last week, flooding from Tropical Storm Isaias killed at least three people, including a 5-year-old girl who was swept away by a swollen creek and a woman whose car was similarly carried away by floodwaters.

There could be some breaks in the rain, but humid conditions will linger, making temperatures feel like they’re in the 90 degrees.

Conditions are expected to dry out by the evening, but storms are likely to return by Thursday.