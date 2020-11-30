First Alert: Tornado Watch issued as strong storms hit Philly region

This story originally appeared on NBC10.

___

A FIRST ALERT is in effect for our area on Monday from 5 a.m. through 6 p.m. due to a powerful storm that’s bringing wind, rain, thunderstorms, inland coastal flooding and warm weather.

Rain was heavy at times Monday morning and that will continue through the early afternoon. More than an inch of rain is possible during that time. While widespread flooding is unlikely, some localized flooding in poor drainage areas or places where drains have been blocked with leaves is possible.

We could also see wind gusts between 30 and 35 mph in Philadelphia as well as between 40 and 50 mph gusts at the Jersey Shore.

A tornado watch has been issued for parts of DE, MD, NJ, PA, VA until 7 PM EST pic.twitter.com/wx4jUHM1JV — NWS Mount Holly (@NWS_MountHolly) November 30, 2020



A few isolated severe thunderstorms are also possible Monday, particularly in areas along the I-95 corridor and southward to the Jersey Shore.

The National Weather Service issued a Tornado Watch for the entire Philadelphia region on Monday afternoon lasting until 7 p.m.